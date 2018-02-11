More parking in the pipeline for Grass Valley

Grass Valley is making use of a property it purchased last year on East Main Street, converting the former site of the Old California Restaurant into a public parking lot.

Crews this month removed overgrown vegetation at the 341 East Main Street lot, which Grass Valley purchased in September. The site has been unused since 2010, when the restaurant was demolished after an electrical fire caused extensive damage to the building.

The city next plans to add striping and create about 50 parking spots, according to Development Director Tom Last.

Parking in the lot will likely require a permit, Last said, which would cost about $40 for a three-month pass. But the city is still ironing out the details, he said.

The site could also become the future location of a trailhead leading to a proposed walkway along Little Wolf Creek, City Manager Tim Kiser told The Union in September, when the $83,000 property purchase was being finalized.

In an effort to "clean up" that stretch of East Main Street and create more pedestrian-friendly access to downtown, Grass Valley plans to eventually purchase other properties along the road, according to Kiser.

Grass Valley also has its sights set on purchasing a property at 309 Mill Street, which could provide even more parking near downtown, Last said.

The City Council is expected to vote on whether to buy that property at its meeting Tuesday, according to Last.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.