More Nevada County businesses could reopen in 1 to 2 days

In a special meeting Monday afternoon the Nevada County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter of support for the county’s reopening readiness plan, a requirement before the county can request moving through Stage Two of COVID-19 recovery more quickly than the state.

The board is scheduled to meet Tuesday for its regular meeting, but called the special meeting to ensure the letter, along with other required documents, could be sent in to the state public health department before the end of the day.

The county was required to discuss its plan with state officials, certify through its public health officer that it meets state readiness criteria, and obtain letters of support from county hospitals and the board before they could submit. Supervisors completed all of those Monday and expect to find out if they are approved in one to two days.

If approved, county business would need to conduct a risk assessment, retrain staff and comply with industry-specific guidelines before reopening. Dine-in restaurants, destination retail, personal services, and some office-based businesses would be eligible to reopen should the county be approved.

