LowSnow-GVU-022523-4.jpg

Motorists take on the Golden Center Freeway during the late February snowfall in Nevada City. Forecasters are calling for the possibility of up to six inches of snow to fall again this coming Tuesday.

 Elias Funez

Managing Editor

“It’s been a wet March but it’s nowhere near records,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.