“It’s been a wet March but it’s nowhere near records,” National Weather Service Forecaster Karl Swanberg said.
Currently March stands at 16.05 inches. The record for March, set in 1995, is 23.45 inches.
For the water year beginning September of 2022, Grass Valley has received 65.57 inches of precipitation. The average for this time of year is 45.45 inches.
And there is still more to come as the National Weather Service Sacramento is calling for more rain and snow showers this Sunday through Tuesday morning of next week.
“The morning lows are going to be quite chilly for that period,” Swanberg said. “That would indicate the potential for some rain and snow showers Sunday, Monday, Monday night.”
Overnight lows Sunday night will drop to 32 degrees, 31 degrees Monday night, and 32 degrees again Tuesday night.
Snow levels will be within the 1,500 foot to 2,500 foot range Monday.
Swanberg mentioned the potential for snow showers Tuesday morning as well, but indicated temperatures could warm up enough that it could just be rainfall.
Snowfall amounts are still up in the air, but pass levels could see another six to 12 inches of accumulation.
Break around the corner?
Following this next week’s precipitation forecast, meteorologists are eyeing models that are tending to be warmer and dryer than models have indicated for months.
“We have some more rain to come, but come the second week of April, this is the first below-normal that we’ve seen in a long time,” Swanberg said.
The latest eight to 14-day precipitation outlook, valid from April 7 through April 13, shows below-normal precipitation according to Swanberg.
“And that’s not a strong bull’s eye for below-normal, but leaning to. We’ll see, that could change but right now that’s looking like a dry week,” Swanberg said.
Swanberg said that overall temperatures for the second week of April are trending slightly warmer than normal, too.
To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
