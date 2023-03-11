Land use and zoning plans for the community of the Greater Higgins Corner are on the agenda of the next regular Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting slated for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 during the afternoon session scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
The 2022 Greater Higgins Area Plan embodies the expressed goals of residents and business owners to help shape the future of their community and is a focused policy and design document that supplements the Nevada County General Plan and Zoning Ordinance, according to the project description in the March 14 agenda.
The Area Plan will provide objectives and recommendations to guide the area’s future development, access to housing, community character, and recreational opportunities.
The County has prepared the Area Plan with collaboration from the Greater Higgins community, including the communities of Lake of the Pines, Darkhorse, Lake of the Pines Ranchos, and more, according to the Area Plan.
The potential for more-compact residential and commercial development is detailed in the document prepared by Brian Foss, the Nevada County Planning Director, along with Associate Planner Kyle Smith, who prepared the resolutions for the Board’s approval.
The Planning Commission has recommended that the Board of Supervisors take action to adopt the Greater Higgins Area Plan, according to the Nevada County Board agenda.
The proposed project is focused on the Lake of the Pines Village Center, but also extends to the southern boundary of Nevada County.
The South County Area Municipal Advisory Council (SCMAC) served as a key partner in the development of the Area Plan.
Residents may view current agendas and minutes for all boards and commissions, and submit public comments by accessing the Documents Center on the Nevada County website.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.