More avenues for vaccinations online now

Nevada County residents now have two additional options for getting vaccines, as the CVS and Walgreens federal partnership that helped vaccinate long term care facilities turns to the broader eligible public.

The CVS on Combie Road in South County and Walgreens in Grass Valley are both administering vaccinations, though appointments are limited and sign-ups fill up quickly. The vaccines come at no cost to recipients.

People must make appointments online at the pharmacies’ website or through their apps. Residents are discouraged from calling the local pharmacies directly and won’t be able to be vaccinated without an appointment.

For the Walgreens appointment people will have to register and create an account.

Eligible residents include people over the age of 65, health care workers, educators, and food and agricultural workers.

When signing up people may be asked for their insurance card, Social Security number, driver’s license or ID number. Appointments may be canceled if it’s determined information provided for eligibility is incorrect.

As of Thursday evening, appointments were available at CVS for the following day. Walgreens appointments were not available for the following three days.

People can find vaccine providers from the county , via the federal vaccine finder , or from the private sector website Vaccinate CA.

The CVS/Walgreens federal partnership administered vaccines at county skilled nursing facilities last month.

All Nevada County skilled nursing facilities were scheduled to have both rounds of vaccinations by the end February, with potential makeup vaccinations to follow if needed.

Since late December, skilled nursing facilities statewide, which were once a driver of coronavirus transmission and major contributor to the death count, have seen dramatic improvements. Outbreaks, mortality and case rates have all plummeted in the following months.

This week for the first time since the data was tracked last May, there were fewer than 11 new cases among health care workers and patients across the entire state.

NEW HOPE

The county got renewed hope for reopening sooner when the state announced this week it will be loosening the criteria for counties to make it into the red tier.

Once the state is able to deliver 2 million additional vaccine doses to communities in the bottom 25% of the state’s Healthy Places Index, it will change the case rate requirement for the red tier from 7 or fewer new cases per day to 10.

The state will set aside 40% of doses and appointments to those communities to reach the 2 million vaccination mark. The move would double the doses to these areas and is expected to take about two weeks.

No Nevada County zip codes meet this eligibility to increase their allocation.

