Monthly free hot breakfast for NU students

The First Baptist Church is offering a free hot breakfast to Nevada Union High School students on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the academic year. Food is served from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. along with “drinks and fun.” The church is located at 1866 Ridge Rd., across from NUHS. In addition to a hot breakfast, which often includes pancakes, breakfast burritos or French toast, a selection of doughnuts, cereals, coffee, tea and juice will always be available. This drop-in event for high school students before school is sponsored by First Baptist Church in partnership with Campus Life. All are students are welcome.