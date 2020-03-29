Monday print editions of The Union to pause, starting April 6

Monday print editions paused, starting April 6

Beginning Monday, April 6, The Union will pause publishing print editions of the newspaper on Mondays.

We apologize for this inconvenience as The Union adjusts its operations in order to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis, a shared struggle by individuals and businesses across Nevada County, California and the entire country.

On Mondays, TheUnion.com will publish fresh reporting in news coverage and features typically found in Monday print editions. Money Monday financial features and columnists will be folded into the Tuesday print editions.

Normal print publication and delivery will continue Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Visit TheUnion.com/subscribe to support The Union’s local news coverage via print or digital subscription.

—The Union staff