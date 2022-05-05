‘Mona Lisa of the Deep’ on display: Old West Show today, Saturday at Nevada County Fairgrounds

After a century and a half on the ocean floor and then decades in secure storage, 70 historic California Gold Rush-era sunken treasure items from the 1857 sinking of the fabled “Ship of Gold,” the S.S. Central America, will be back in Northern California, a news release states.

The artifacts will be publicly displayed together today and Saturday for the first time anywhere at Booths 21 and 22 during the Old West Show — http://www.grassvalleyshow.com — at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 1228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley.

Regular admission is $10, which includes both days. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Among the notable, recovered items are a unique lid to the remnants of the oldest known Wells Fargo treasure shipment box; a pair of the oldest known Gold Rush-era sailcloth canvas jeans with a button fly that may have been made by Levi Strauss in his early years in business; and jewelry made from California Gold Rush ‘mother lode’ native gold in quartz as gemstones,” said exhibitor Fred Holabird, president of Holabird Western Americana Collections, in the release.

The jeans were discovered in a trunk belonging to passenger John Dement, who survived the sinking. They are now insured for $1 million.

The S.S. Central America sank 7,200 feet deep in the Atlantic Ocean off the North Carolina coast during a hurricane on Sept. 12, 1857. It was on a voyage from Panama to New York carrying tons of California Gold Rush coins, ingots, and gold dust from the San Francisco and Northern California area. The sinking took the lives of 425 of the ship’s 578 passengers and crew members, and the loss of the gold cargo was a major factor in the economically devastating financial panic of 1857 in the United States.

Also, the display will feature a 19th-century daguerreotype metal plate photograph of an unidentified young woman that the scientific mission recovery team nicknamed, “Mona Lisa of the Deep,” after retrieving the photo in 2014 from the seabed where it was discovered in a scattered pile of the ship’s coal.

“The ‘Mona Lisa of the Deep’ copper half-plate daguerreotype with exceptional depth of field resolution is by far the finest such image of the 1850s era that I’ve seen in my 50 years of working with historic photographs,” said Holabird.

Source: Donn Pearlman & Associates