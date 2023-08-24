12AB8CA6-416B-4C39-BC22-8F693ED4DF6C (1).jpg

Local Moms on the Mountains members pose for a photo in front of the lifts at Donner Ski Ranch during a hike. The Nevada City Schools Foundation is hosting a Moms on the Mountain hiking event to help support the school as well as to promote camaraderie among women. Register before August 31 to get a t-shirt.

 Courtesy photo by Moms on the Mountain

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts, supporters of education, and community members! The Nevada City Schools Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming fundraiser, “Moms on the Mountain,” set to take place at Donner Ski Ranch on September 23rd. This unique event invites women (you don’t have to be a mom) to join together for a day of hiking, camaraderie, and philanthropy, all while supporting local schools.

The event offers a range of hiking options, accommodating various skill levels, from 2 to 6 miles, ensuring an enjoyable experience for participants of all ages, 18+.