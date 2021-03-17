 Mobile pantry visits Washington | TheUnion.com
Mobile pantry visits Washington

News News |

Elias Funez
  

The Food Bank of Nevada County brought its mobile food pantry to the town of Washington Wednesday afternoon, using the fire station at the corner of Washington and School roads to set up shop to give away fresh produce and other supplies. The mobile pantry is scheduled to return to the town of Washington on Wednesday, April 21, from noon to 1 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez
Food Bank of Nevada County’s Nicole McNeely helps pass out Nevada County Office of Emergency Services’ materials, including hand crank emergency radios and document holders during Wednesday’s mobile pantry.
Photo: Elias Funez
Emergency meal kits including non-perishable food items were also passed out to Washington residents Wednesday, along with fresh produce, ground beef, bread and diapers.
Photo: Elias Funez
Yellow evacuated signs were made available by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services during Wednesday’s mobile food pantry in the town of Washington.
Photo: Elias Funez
Emergency hand crank flashlight radios were also handed out during the mobile pantry event. Food Bank of Nevada County representatives plan to hold another mobile pantry at the Washington fire house on Wednesday, April 21, from noon to 1 p.m.
Photo: Elias Funez

