Managing Editor
The City of Grass Valley’s Development Review Committee (DRC) met this week, deciding to allow a business to keep an outdoor dining shed as a permanent structure, while reviewing and suggesting recommendations for the remodel of the Mobil gas station and adjacent hand car wash at 1912 and 1924 Nevada City Highway.
At Maria’s restaurant in downtown Grass Valley, an outdoor dining shed was erected to allow the restaurant to stay in business during the time of COVID shutdowns two years ago.
On Tuesday, the DRC — consisting of Community Development Director Thomas Last, Senior Civil Engineer Catharine Dykes, and City Architect Andrew Pawlowski, discussed the shed and the potential for a precedent-setting decision if the temporary structure was made permanent.
“I understand the simplicity of making something temporary permanent. The roofing material is not the same. I don’t know if there’s anything you can do for it,” Pawlowski said. “From an architectural stand point, I have a hard time supporting this because it is right in front of the building. Were it a different layout off to the side, but right front and center is where I’m having problems with it.”
“I agree with the architectural statements that it doesn’t conform to the current building, but it seems to be allowed,” Dykes said.
The third and deciding member of the group, Thomas Last, eventually weighed in, giving his support to the applicants.
“How does this building blend? It doesn’t 100% blend with it. It blocks some of the building,” Last said. “Does it overall detract from the structure? From my end, I think I’m okay with what you’re proposing at this point.”
The outdoor dining shed was approved as a permanent structure with a 2-1 vote.
Mobil gas station and car wash remodel
The reconfiguration and remodeling of the two adjacent properties at 1912 and 1924 Nevada City Highway was the next proposal up for review, though DRC members were hesitant to offer an outright approval.
The two properties are currently home to the Mobil station, a coin-operated hand car wash, a mobile food truck called El Taco Feliz, and a car detailing, tinting and ceramic coating shop at the rear of the property.
The project’s applicant, Zaman Hamim of Sacramento, is proposing a complete demolition of the existing gas station to have a 5,000 square foot convenience store and drive-thru restaurant building put in it’s place.
The hand car wash structure would make way for a 2,400 square foot express drive-thru car wash facility.
Total building improvements to the two sites would total about 12,000 square feet, though DRC members and city planners were critical of the proposal.
“With the improvements, we have a lot going on on this site,” City Planner Lance Lowe said to the DRC.
“Although we have a formal application, I would like to use this as a concept application and I think further refinement of both the project and the project plans is necessary to get this in shape for the DRC to recommend to the planning commission,” Lowe said.
The constraints of vehicle movements between the two drive-thru buildings was criticized with a turning radius that would be two severe.
“From an engineering point of view, it is increasing traffic,” City Civil Engineer Catharine Dykes said. “We are going to require that they do a traffic study.”
Dykes mentioned another drive-thru car wash that is currently in the building phase along Nevada City Highway at Gates Place — a future Quick Quack car wash.
“I know that this did come in before Quick Quack,” Dykes said. “It makes me wonder how much traffic they’re going to get with Quick Quack and the car wash.”
DRC members suggested that the applicant remove one of the drive-thrus, possibly the one attached to the proposed restaurant.
Their decided upon recommendations are set to be forwarded on to the project applicant, who was not present during the meeting.