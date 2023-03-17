Managing Editor

The City of Grass Valley’s Development Review Committee (DRC) met this week, deciding to allow a business to keep an outdoor dining shed as a permanent structure, while reviewing and suggesting recommendations for the remodel of the Mobil gas station and adjacent hand car wash at 1912 and 1924 Nevada City Highway.

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.