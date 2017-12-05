Missing woman’s car, purse found in Auburn

The search for a missing Sacramento woman resumed Tuesday morning after a crew of 60 people were out searching yesterday in Auburn, according to a KCRA report.

The woman, Yin Wong, 33, was last seen on Saturday night. Investigators told KCRA that her Toyota Camry was discovered Sunday morning on Covey Road. Wong’s purse and keys were found inside the car, and a pair of shoes were found outside the vehicle.

According to KCRA, detectives have not identified why Wong may have been in Auburn.

Wong is 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with a stocky build and medium complexion, deputies said. She was last seen in a blue striped shirt and a skirt. Deputies don’t believe she was wearing a jacket.

Placer Sheriff's deputies and Search & Rescue teams continue search for Yin Wong, 33, from #Sacramento. Searching American River canyon near Auburn. Call PCSO if seen. pic.twitter.com/sonevnUuqJ — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 5, 2017

Anyone with information about Wong is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7800.

