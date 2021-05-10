Missing woman and newborn found

A woman and her newborn infant who were both reported as missing last week were located late Sunday, authorities say.

Kimberly Matlock, 36, was located that night with her child on the 1800 block of East Main Street in Grass Valley, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:46 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 report from an individual who said they’d seen a woman matching the description of Matlock, who’d been reported as missing since May 4. Officers arriving on the scene immediately conducted an area check, according to sheriff’s Lt. Jason Perry.

Deputies on East Main Street found a blue Honda Civic with three women and an infant child, and one of the women was positively identified as Matlock, Perry said. After contacting the occupants of the vehicle, the officers collected the child because of an outstanding warrant issued by Child Protective Services.

Out of an abundance of caution, the child was transported to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital to be treated, and was later moved to the UC Davis Medical Health Center. The infant appeared to have been born prematurely, and had not received the customary medical attention required for a newborn, Perry added.

Matlock and the other women were released from the scene, although the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident to determine if any charges should be filed against Matlock, the lieutenant said.

CPS generally issues warrants to secure children in situations where the circumstances of a case indicate that a child may be unsafe, Perry said.

The identities of the other two women found with Matlock and the child have not been released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com