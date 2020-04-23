Missing teen found after extensive search in Cascade Shores

An extensive search operation for a missing teen proved successful Wednesday night after the girl was found safe, nearly eight hours after she was reported missing.

The 14 year old had jumped out of her mother’s truck in Cascade Shores east of Nevada City, and ran into the woods. The girl was barefoot and wearing only workout pants and a T-shirt, according to a Facebook post by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

“We got the call about 4:30 p.m.,” sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said, adding the sheriff’s search-and-rescue volunteer team was deployed around 5 p.m.

In all, 52 volunteers responded to comb the area for the girl, who had last been seen off Summit Ridge and Banner Quaker Hill roads.

A number of deputies also responded to the neighborhood that borders one side of Scotts Flat Lake, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter was dispatched as well.

The teen was located just after midnight, Trygg said.

“The trained trailing dog team was the one that ended up locating her,” he said. “The dog followed her track for approximately 1.5 miles from where she was last seen.”

The girl’s mother, Manda Miel-Jensen, expressed relief after she was found, adding she was “miraculously bodily OK despite being hungry and dehydrated, cold and tired.”

Miel-Jensen also stressed her gratitude to the searchers.

“I was very reassured by the sheriff department staff and deeply touched by the search and rescue volunteers,” she said in a Facebook message. “Having a crisis like this really makes one appreciate Search and Rescue’s dedication and skills. This was rough, steep slope terrain, not without its own risks to the humans and canines who helped. I couldn’t be more grateful for their help locating my teen.”

