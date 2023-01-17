Phyllis Brodie, a 79-year-old rural Nevada City resident, was found dead over the weekend on private property near Banner Mountain Trail, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reported.
She was first reported missing on Friday and was believed to have walked away from her home at around 10:30 a.m., according to Ann Brodie, a niece who was asking for the community to contact the sheriff’s office if “someone knows anything or has seen her.”
Her body was discovered just after 2 p.m. on Sunday according to officials.
“While no suspicious circumstances were observed, the official cause of death will remain pending a coroner’s investigation,” the Nevada County Sheriff’’s Office said on social media. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Phyllis’ family and friends, who have been notified that she was located.”
Over 100 people participated in the search to locate Phyllis over the weekend, including members of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
Ann Brodie said that Phyllis Brodie was said to have been suffering from the early stages of dementia.
Law enforcement officials reported finding Brodie in the past out walking in the area of Banner Mountain Trail near where she lives and that she “was previously able to hitchhike for a ride into the Grass Valley area,” which became part of their search.
By 7 p.m. Friday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office had submitted a CodeRed alert to neighboring residents, and by 9:48 p.m., a Silver alert was issued and approved by the California Highway Patrol to assist with a statewide notification.