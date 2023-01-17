Phyllis Brodie, a 79-year-old rural Nevada City resident, was found dead over the weekend on private property near Banner Mountain Trail, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office reported.

She was first reported missing on Friday and was believed to have walked away from her home at around 10:30 a.m., according to Ann Brodie, a niece who was asking for the community to contact the sheriff’s office if “someone knows anything or has seen her.”