Missing Nevada County teenager found deceased

Trinity Backus, a 16-year-old Nevada County teenager who has been missing since Wednesday, was found deceased, according to Andrew Trygg, public information officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Backus was located by search and rescue teams sometime after 2 p.m. Friday, about a 1/2 mile north of the residence where she was last seen, Trygg wrote in an email to The Union. He described the area as a “heavily wooded river drainage area.”

“At this point there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown,” Trygg said. “Our coroners division will be conducting a full investigation, including an autopsy.”

Backus was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 10:30 p.m. leaving a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.

“We have been in communication with the family and extend our deepest condolences to them as they work through this loss,” Trygg said. “We ask that you please respect their privacy. Our deep appreciation goes to the hundreds of volunteers from agencies throughout Northern California that have assisted in this search.”