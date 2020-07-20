Missing man Joey McCormack found safe in Sacramento

A local man missing for two months has been located “safe and sound,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office stated in a post on social media Monday morning.

Late last month, sheriff’s deputies spent several days searching along Rough and Ready Highway and Ridge Road for the remains of 26-year-old Joey McCormack, who was previously reported missing in May. Search and Rescue teams from Nevada County, Yuba County, Placer County and Solano County sheriff’s offices, along with the California Rescue Dog Association, had helped in the effort, to no avail.

McCormack was located in Sacramento, the Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office stated. No further information was immediately available.

Joey McCormack had been reported missing by his family to the Grass Valley Police Department on May 26. Mother Heather McCormack told The Union she last heard from Joey on May 11, adding it was unusual for him to go longer than a week without sending family members a message. On May 26, she was contacted by someone who told her something had happened to Joey.

