Mini Mania acquires Seven Enterprises, becomes titan in Mini biz
It’s not everyone who thinks about car parts, much less those belonging to the always-described-as-cute Mini.
Mini Mania in Nevada City, however, specializes in the subject and provides customers from around the world with parts and accessories.
“We primarily serve individuals and user consumers, do-it-yourself people,” said Mini Mania owner Jonathan Harvey.
“We sell everything from sheet metal, tires, engine parts. We have an engine rebuilding program for classic Minis, usually the older ones from ‘60s and ‘70s. People want maintenance parts, lifestyle parts (like) cup holders, seat covers, plus repairs.”
The business was founded by Don Racine in the Bay Area in 1974. In what proved a futile attempt to retire, Racine moved to Nevada City and continued the business, which eventually fell into Harvey’s hands.
On June 30, Mini Mania completed its acquisition of similar business Seven Enterprises, located in Auburn. Between the two businesses, Harvey said, they provide about 85 percent of Mini parts in the United States.
With the acquisition, he said, “It’s going to mean we will be the big guy. The Mini community is pretty tight and limited. It’s a very niche business, dealing with not only new BMW but also the classic.”
Within a few months the Seven Enterprises location will close, consolidating the two into the Gold Flat Road space.
“Mini Mania has dealt in the classic Mini parts and when BMW reintroduced it in 2002, that made sense for us to get into that market as well,” Harvey explained, clarifying that the BMW model is the one more commonly known as the Mini Cooper.
He also noted that Seven Enterprises has primarily dealt with parts for the classic Mini.
The Mini vehicle was originally produced as a response to the Suez Canal oil crisis, and in an attempt to provide the British with an economically sound and efficient mode of transport.
“In order to conserve space, the Mini was the first car to have a transverse mounted front wheel drive engine, “ he said.
Mini Mania is located at 870 Gold Flat Road in Nevada City.
Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union.
