Miners sink Pirates in season opener

WHEATLAND — With a dominant defensive effort and an explosive second-half scoring surge, the Miners powered past the Wheatland Pirates, 26-14, Friday night in the season opener.

“I really liked how we responded in the second half, and played more like what we’re capable of,” said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks.

The Miners were especially strong on defense where they stymied Wheatland all evening, forcing multiple turnovers and never allowing the Pirates’ offense to set sail.

Leading the NU defense was senior safety Trayton Santos (16 tackles, two forced fumbles), senior defensive end Clay Renner (11 tackles, sack), junior defensive end Bodey Eelkema (14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, sack), and senior safety James Kinney (eight tackles).

Nevada Union digs in against Wheatland in the season opener for both teams.

Tiffany Marin Graves

The Miners also got a standout performance from sophomore linebacker Jake Barefield, who shined in his first-ever varsity start with 16 tackles and an interception.

Offensively, the Miners got things going midway through the first quarter, when junior quarterback Dustin Philpott found senior receiver Bret Cota over the top of the Wheatland secondary for a 51-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead.

NU’s offense would sputter the rest of the first half.

Wheatland stormed back to take a 14-7 lead after a pick-six in the second quarter and a long scoring pass to open the third quarter.

SECOND HALF

The Miners switched things up in the second half and turned the offense over to senior quarterback Maddox Graves midway through the third quarter. It immediately paid off. Graves quickly led the Miners down the field, capping the drive with a 25-yard scoring strike to Cota.

Nevada Union jumped ahead, 20-14, early in the fourth quarter, when Graves found Renner in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

After another stop by NU’s defense, the Miners’ offense went to work and in a flash was celebrating another score as Cota took a wide-receiver screen 35-yards to pay dirt.

Cota closed out the contest with four catches for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

Nevada Union senior quarterback Maddox Graves (4) completed 10-of-15 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Miners’ 26-14 victory over Wheatland on Friday.

Tiffany Marin Graves

“He’s a great athlete,” Sparks said of Cota. “I expected him to make plays like that, but I didn’t know he’d have three of them in the first game.”

Graves finished the game 10-of-15 for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, all of which came in the second half. Graves also snagged an interception from his cornerback spot on defense.

“Maddox came in and won the ball game for us,” said Sparks. “He came in and played really well.”

Also making an impact in the passing game was senior receiver Andrew Webster, who tallied six catches for 81 yards.

Pacing NU’s ground game was junior running back Cole McCracken, who did most of his damage in the second half and finished with 144 rush yards on 19 carries.

“Cole McCracken played a heck of a game,” said Sparks.

Next up for the Miners is another road contest as they head to Sacramento to face the Sheldon Huskies this Friday. The Huskies (1-0) crushed River Valley (0-1), 78-19, in their opener.

CLEAN SWEEP

The NU football program also earned wins over Wheatland at the junior varsity and freshman levels.

In the JV contest, the Miners (1-0) cruised to a 44-8 victory. Leading the way was quarterback Liam Crossen, who completed 14-of-19 passes for 343 yards and six touchdowns. Izaya Little caught four of those touchdowns and finished with 194 receiving yards. Carter Van Matre led NU’s rush attack with 67 yards on 13 carries, and added a receiving touchdown. Logan Eandi also hauled in a touchdown reception.

The freshmen Miners (1-0) shutout Wheatland, 13-0.

To contact Walter Ford, email walterford44@gmail.com