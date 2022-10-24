Miners rout Vikings on Senior Night

Nevada Union senior Andrew Webster returns a kick during the Miners’ Senior Night victory over Oakmont Friday night at Hooper Stadium.



It was Senior Night at Hooper Stadium, and the Nevada Union upperclassmen did not disappoint in the team’s final home game of the season.

Led by their seniors the Miners dominated on both sides of the ball Friday night, knocking off Foothill Valley League foe Oakmont, 53-7, to snap a four-game losing streak.

“(Football) has been my life for the last 11-12 years,” said senior James Kinney, who kissed the NU logo at midfield after the game. “This place is my home. NU is my home. This field, this turf, the people, the community, they all make me happy and make me feel whole. And, to get this win against Oakmont on Senior Night; it’s a nice way to top it off.”

Capping off a very prosperous evening on the field for the Miners was an inspiring run by one of the program’s most beloved seniors. Jack Jorgensen, a longtime and extremely dedicated Miner, hadn’t seen much game time in his football career, but with the Miners up big he got his chance to shine. After getting a few snaps on the defensive line and helping the Miners force a punt, Jorgensen lined up in the offensive backfield. The Miners didn’t waste any time getting him the ball. Jorgensen took the handoff, bounced to the outside and rumbled up the sideline 72-yards for a touchdown.

Nevada Union senior Jack Jorgensen (74) runs 72-yards for a touchdown during the Miners’ 53-7 victory over Oakmont Friday night at Hooper Stadium.



“I got the score and It felt great,” said Jorgensen.

After the game NU head coach Brad Sparks said he was proud of Jorgensen and his team.

“They were all so focused on not just winning a game at home and on Senior Night, but also putting us in a position to get Jack on the field and in a position to play and get a score,” said Sparks. “It really is what this team’s about. They really do love each other. This really is the tightest group of seniors I’ve ever seen.”

Nevada Union junior running back Cole McCracken (26) rushed for 107 yards during the Miners’ victory over Oakmont Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

Jorgensen was one of six NU seniors to reach the end zone Friday night. Receiver Bret Cota hauled in a pair of receiving touchdowns (4-yards, 31), receiver Andrew Webster took a screen pass 10-yards for a score, and fellow senior pass catcher Drew Menet notched 108 receiving yards, including 43-yard touchdown in which he sprinted away from the defense. Rocco McMullen scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown on special teams. And, senior captain Maddox Graves tallied 55 rush yards, including a 2-yard touchdown plunge. Graves also added a 7-yard passing touchdown to junior receiver Theron Foster.

“It’s a great way to close it out,” said Graves. “Especially getting the ball to Jack. I’ve been playing on the sideline with him my whole life, it’s a great feeling to cap it off like that.

“I love each and every one (on this team). It’s been a family since I was little and it’s tough to see it come to an end, but I’m glad we could do it this way.”

Nevada Union's seniors shined Friday night, leading the Miners to a 53-7 victory over Oakmont on Senior Night.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

The Miners were also led by its seniors on the defensive side of the ball. Kinney led all tacklers with eight. Senior cornerback Dylan Lampe added seven tackles, including one for a loss. Senior defensive back Shane Kamba notched multiple tackles and recovered a fumble. Senior linebacker Trayton Santos and senior defensive end Clay Renner both made their presence known as well.

Nevada Union’s defense forced two Vikings turnovers, forced two turnovers on downs and gave up just 7 points in the game.

It wasn’t just the seniors who shined Friday night as NU’s junior quarterback Dustin Philpott threw for 183 yards and four touchdowns (10, 4, 43, 31) on 12-of-19 passing. And, junior running back Cole McCracken ripped off 107 rushing yards on just 10 carries.

Nevada Union (3-6 overall, 1-3 FVL) closes the season this upcoming Friday on the road at Ponderosa (2-6, 0-4 FVL).

Nevada Union senior Jack Jorgensen celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the Miners’ 53-7 victory over Oakmont Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

Nevada Union senior Maddox Graves reaches the end zone during the Miners’ Senior Night victory over Oakmont Friday night at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Courtesy Tiffany Marin Graves

To contact Walter Ford, email walterford44@gmail.com .