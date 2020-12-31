Miners Foundry seeks community support

The pandemic of 2020 has impacted many beloved local businesses in so many ways. The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is no exception. As a nonprofit community gathering space it has served and supported Nevada County the past 45 years.

Normally hosting more than 400 events annually, this state-registered historic landmark has been closed to the public for traditional events for the last 10 months. It remains unclear when events will be able to resume.

While most nonprofit organizations have fundraising drives at the end of every year, 2020 has brought a new level of seriousness to requests for support. The Miners Foundry is currently raising $75,000 to sustain the organization through the coming months.

The $75,000 will be enough to see it through fall 2021, when it’s believed it’ll be able to safely reopen and resume normal operations. The Miners Foundry had a comfortable cushion saved when the pandemic began, and was able to postpone asking the community for support until now. The Miners Foundry needs and respectfully requests this needed level of community support.

The Miners Foundry is sensitive to the impact the pandemic has had on the members of the community and local businesses. In a normal year it’s a highly positive economic engine generating additional revenue streams for local businesses such as eateries, florists, caterers, musicians, and overnight lodging facilities. When it gets through this, gatherings will be more meaningful than ever.

It is crucial that the community have a space to do so as soon as possible in this unique, historic setting. For more information, or to make a donation, visit http://www.minersfoundry.org.

Source: Miners Foundry Cultural Center

