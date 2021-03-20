Miners drop hard-fought bout with rival Placer
AUBURN — Nevada Union football head coach Brad Sparks said his team is one step away from being where they want to be.
“We knew last week when finished our game (against Bear River), we were just a couple steps away from being pretty good. Now, we’re one step away,” he said after Friday night’s, 34-27, loss to Placer.
The bout was every bit of what you would expect from a rivalry game as both teams went punch-for-punch until the very end.
“I’m proud of our kids and I’m really proud of our community,” Sparks said. “They have been sticking by our side. Wish we could get the win, but going toe-to-toe with a team like that, I’ll take that any night.”
Early on it was the defenses that shined, leading to a 6-6 tie at halftime. The offensive fireworks came out in the second half.
Placer (1-1) grabbed its first lead of the game early in the third quarter with a 1-yard scoring plunge by Dylan Logelin. The senior running back finished with three touchdowns on the night and was well over 100-yards rushing.
The Miners (1-1) didn’t wait long to respond. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Gabe Baker found running back Cameron Cormack on a wheel route for a 20-yard score.
“This passing game is getting better and better, and I think that showed tonight,” said Sparks.
Baker finished the game with 259 passing yards, 55 rush yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Baker’s 259 passing yards are the most by an NU quarterback since 2012 (Kyle Cota, 448 yards).
Leading all NU receivers was Drake Schlachter. The speedy senior hauled in five passes for 148 yards, including a screen pass he took 69-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
NU’s J.T. Conway also impressed in the passing game, grabbing three balls for 70 yards.
On the ground, Cormack led the Miners with 109 rushing yards, 92 of which came in the first half.
With Placer clinging to a 14-13 edge late in the third quarter, Logelin went back to work for the Hillmen and punched in his third score. Then it was Lavelle Davis’ turn to shine for Placer as the junior busted loose for a 78-yard touchdown sprint.
Trailing 27-13, the Miners charged back. This time it was Baker powering into the end zone on fourth and goal to pull within one score.
Placer had an answer, though, and a quick one as they took back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to go up 34-19.
The Miners continued to fight, getting a 12-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Aryton Swasey with 4:28 left in the game.
They would get no closer though as Placer earned a pair of first downs on its next drive and salted the game away.
FIRST QUARTER
NU: Drake Schlachter 69-yard pass from Gabe Baker (11:14). Two-point try no good.
SECOND QUARTER
P: Dylan Logelin 12-yard run (2:54). Extra point try blocked.
THIRD QUARTER
P: Logelin 1-yard run (8:03). Two-point try good.
NU: Cameron Cormack 20-yard pass from Baker (5:53). Tyler Holtrop kick.
P: Logelin 8-yard run (1:05). Extra point no good.
FOURTH QUARTER
P: Lavelle Davis 78-yard run (9:55). Alejandro Prieto kick.
NU: Baker 3-yard run (6:49). Two-point try no good.
P: Luca Collins 65-yard kickoff return (6:34). Prieto kick
NU: Aryton Swasey 12-yard pass from Baker (4:28). Two-point try good.
To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Miners drop hard-fought bout with rival Placer
AUBURN — Nevada Union football head coach Brad Sparks said his team is one step away from being where they want to be.