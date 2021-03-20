Miners drop hard-fought bout with rival Placer

Nevada Union’s Drake Schlachter (10) ditches a pair of Placer Hillmen before going 69-yards for a touchdown.

Photo: Elias Funez

AUBURN — Nevada Union football head coach Brad Sparks said his team is one step away from being where they want to be.

“We knew last week when finished our game (against Bear River), we were just a couple steps away from being pretty good. Now, we’re one step away,” he said after Friday night’s, 34-27, loss to Placer.

Nevada Union quarterback Gabe Baker (15) fires a pass during first half game play against the Placer Hillmen Friday in Auburn.

Photo: Elias Funez

The bout was every bit of what you would expect from a rivalry game as both teams went punch-for-punch until the very end.

“I’m proud of our kids and I’m really proud of our community,” Sparks said. “They have been sticking by our side. Wish we could get the win, but going toe-to-toe with a team like that, I’ll take that any night.”

Early on it was the defenses that shined, leading to a 6-6 tie at halftime. The offensive fireworks came out in the second half.

Nevada Union running back Cameron Cormack (28) breaks away from the Placer defense during Friday’s loss to the Hillmen.

Photo: Elias Funez

Placer (1-1) grabbed its first lead of the game early in the third quarter with a 1-yard scoring plunge by Dylan Logelin. The senior running back finished with three touchdowns on the night and was well over 100-yards rushing.

The Miners (1-1) didn’t wait long to respond. On the ensuing drive, quarterback Gabe Baker found running back Cameron Cormack on a wheel route for a 20-yard score.

“This passing game is getting better and better, and I think that showed tonight,” said Sparks.

The Nevada Union cheer squad was on hand on the sidelines to keep the Miners fans in the game.

Photo: Elias Funez

Baker finished the game with 259 passing yards, 55 rush yards and four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing). Baker’s 259 passing yards are the most by an NU quarterback since 2012 (Kyle Cota, 448 yards).

Leading all NU receivers was Drake Schlachter. The speedy senior hauled in five passes for 148 yards, including a screen pass he took 69-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The Nevada Union Miner faithful cheer on their players as they proved to be formidable foes against the Placer Hillmen Friday in Auburn.

Photo: Elias Funez

NU’s J.T. Conway also impressed in the passing game, grabbing three balls for 70 yards.

On the ground, Cormack led the Miners with 109 rushing yards, 92 of which came in the first half.

With Placer clinging to a 14-13 edge late in the third quarter, Logelin went back to work for the Hillmen and punched in his third score. Then it was Lavelle Davis’ turn to shine for Placer as the junior busted loose for a 78-yard touchdown sprint.

Trailing 27-13, the Miners charged back. This time it was Baker powering into the end zone on fourth and goal to pull within one score.

Nevada Union quarterback Gabe Baker (15) keeps the ball on the option and attacks the Placer defense up the middle during Friday’s matchup against the Hillmen in Auburn.

Photo: Elias Funez

Placer had an answer, though, and a quick one as they took back the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to go up 34-19.

The Miners continued to fight, getting a 12-yard touchdown pass from Baker to Aryton Swasey with 4:28 left in the game.

They would get no closer though as Placer earned a pair of first downs on its next drive and salted the game away.

SCORE BY QUARTER FIRST QUARTER NU: Drake Schlachter 69-yard pass from Gabe Baker (11:14). Two-point try no good. SECOND QUARTER P: Dylan Logelin 12-yard run (2:54). Extra point try blocked. THIRD QUARTER P: Logelin 1-yard run (8:03). Two-point try good. NU: Cameron Cormack 20-yard pass from Baker (5:53). Tyler Holtrop kick. P: Logelin 8-yard run (1:05). Extra point no good. FOURTH QUARTER P: Lavelle Davis 78-yard run (9:55). Alejandro Prieto kick. NU: Baker 3-yard run (6:49). Two-point try no good. P: Luca Collins 65-yard kickoff return (6:34). Prieto kick NU: Aryton Swasey 12-yard pass from Baker (4:28). Two-point try good.

Nevada Union’s Drake Schlachter (10) looks to complete a pass under pressure from the Placer defense Friday night in Auburn.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.