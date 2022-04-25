Mine the wine: Proceeds of upcoming fundraiser to go toward 3 state parks

Empire Mine, Malakoff Diggins and South Yuba state parks are three sprawling landmarks found in Nevada County. Together, they attract around 300,000 visitors each year, including many children on school tours, a news release states.

From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 29, “Mine, Wine & Dine” will help raise funds for these three historic treasures. The event will be held at Grass Valley’s Empire Mine State Historic Park.

“Plans have been underway for over a year to make this an extraordinary summer- evening experience,” said event chair Steve Sanchez in the release. “Guests will enjoy selections of rare wines and craft beer, as well as a special evening opening of Empire Cottage. A sumptuous meal, prepared by Antonio Ayestaran Custom Catering, will be served outside the 1905 Clubhouse — the very spot where the Bourn Family entertained friends and entrepreneurs from all over the world over a century ago.”

Living history docents in period attire will portray characters from the past, while they meet and greet guests before dinner.

Raffle prizes with a value of over $5,000 will include a stay at a luxury Lake Tahoe home, a state-of-the art Ledge Prime Plus Smoker and a Centurion 24 Deluxe Gun Safe, as well as a book collection about local history, autographed by the authors. Once the sun sets, the band “Dream and the Dreamer” will perform as guests dance beneath the stars.

Hosted by Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, proceeds will go toward park-related educational activities, as well helping to preserve each park’s natural and cultural resources.

“It’s a once-a-year opportunity for our community to show its pride in our parks,” Sanchez said in the release. “Many local businesses have already pledged to be sponsors, and there are still opportunities. Some have participated since the first ‘Mine, Wine & Dine’ in 2017.”

Tickets are $125 each, and are on sale now. They may be purchased at the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The chamber is at 530-273-4667.

As seating is limited, early booking is recommended.

For further information, including sponsorship opportunities and donations, contact Sanchez at 510-673-3741, or at stevenrsanchez044@gmail.com .

