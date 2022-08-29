Mind your own business: Sierra Commons to hold Business Ignitor course

Beginning Sept. 13, Sierra Commons will begin offering a seven-week Business Ignitor course designed to help local small business owners and those who want to open a business become more savvy and knowledgeable in their endeavors.

According to Robert X Trent, founder of and executive director at Sierra Commons, the course will cater to local microenterprises that are either starting or growing. It covers a lot of different topics, he said, that are fundamental to any enterprising individual, touching on finance, marketing, strategy, planning, and legal.

“Frankly there’s a lot of courses online and we have been doing this for over a decade,” Trent said. “What makes us stand out—the secret sauce—is that it’s one part business education but the other part is creating tight bonds between students.

“We create an environment where people can overcome their fears. That’s nothing that can be put in textbooks or lectures. We just basically create a great environment where people can find support and solutions, and know they are not alone in this.”

The Business Ignitor course has been held since 2010 and takes place twice a year: once in the spring and once in the fall. This fall’s course will begin September 13. The syllabus can be found on the organization’s website, http://www.sierracommons.org , along with a list of instructors, content, dates, and times.

The class is limited to 20 participants; Trent said the spaces are filling up. Sliding scale pricing is available, and no one will be turned away from the lowest price.

“Sierra Commons pulls out all the stops for the Business Ignitor course,” Trent continued, “and we provide all the resources at our disposal to the students to insure they are successful. (It’s) not for tire kickers but for those who are serious and motivated to start their business. Students have gone from an idea to making their first dollar within seven weeks.”

Trent pointed out that many locals have a “side hustle” and are being motivated to turn that into their main career.

“If they have been thinking about starting a business or are dissatisfied with their career and have always had a passion and dream of starting a business, now is the time. There is a huge amount of support available. Now’s the time. Life’s too short.”

For more information on Sierra Commons and the Business Ignitor course please visit sierracommons.org.

