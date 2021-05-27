‘Mind, body, and spirit’: LJ Wellness Studio opens in Nevada City

LJ Wellness Studio’s Lila Reyna, left, and Jill Brodd stand in their new space now open at 119 Argall Way in Nevada City. The spot will act as a gallery space, currently showing the work of David McKay, as well as include areas for wellness, including classes on dance, building the immune system, and self defense.

Photo: Elias Funez

LJ Wellness Studio became one of Nevada City’s newest businesses earlier this month, opened by longtime friends Lila Reyna and Jill Brodd.

The new business, at 119 Argall Way, will offer classes and workshops, rent out classroom and office space, and show the work of not only traditional artists such as painters or photographers, according to Reyna, but a variety of “creatives” in their gallery.

Reyna and Brodd first met 20 years ago while studying frequency energy medicine, described by Reyna as “an energy-based healing technique founded by Ondre Seltzer, of which Jill and I are frequency energy therapists,” although she noted that their private consultations will not be the only focus of the studio.

According to the studio’s catalog, the classes and workshops offered will feature a variety of instructors — both in person from within the studio and remotely — over a wide range of areas, including nutrition and other tools for physical health, artistic practices such as dance, and emotional wellbeing.

“We never would have guessed that, 20 years later, here we would be opening a wellness studio together,” said Reyna. “You never know where life will take you and experiences will lead you.”

Reyna said the business’ spaces for rent include an open area for holding classes or meetings, as well as two office spaces.

“We wanted to open it up to the community as well because we heard so many people had to, or chose to, leave their offices through the past year,” said Reyna. “And, we would like to be able to help out those practitioners and people, too, who don’t want to make a commitment right now to a full-time office … but just need a space every now and then.”

Lila Reyna shows off one of the different rooms that can be rented out to individuals as a part of LJ Wellness Studio now open on Argall Way in Nevada City.

Photo: Elias Funez

WELLBEING

Brodd said that, while the LJ Gallery serves as a place for people to simply view or purchase art, she is excited for it to be more than that.

“Also, I’m going to be building a program where whoever our artist is will be doing some workshops and teaching and talking about their process,” said Brodd, explaining that this would turn into a health and wellbeing resource in itself as the artists serve as a “mentor” to those looking to tap into their own creativity.

The gallery’s first featured artist is local professional photographer David McKay, whose work will be displayed through the end of June. Following that, said Reyna, the gallery will rotate artists each month.

Gallery hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. each Thursday, and an open house in which visitors will be able to meet McKay will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 4.

LJ Wellness Studio partners Lila Reyna, left, and Jill Brodd show off their space this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Reflecting on the “whirlwind” process of opening this business, from committing to the idea in January to opening in May, Brodd said the business is in the “exciting“ transition between the “two very different phases” of preparing for things and executing them.

“We’re not promising that we have all the answers, but we’re creating a safe space where people can come and create wellness for themselves, and hopefully we’ll have some good tools that will work for them,” said Brodd.

For the past 27 years, Reyna has also owned and operated Gold Country Kuk Sool Won alongside her husband. The Nevada City martial arts school is at 127 Argall Way, just down the road from the new wellness studio.

Already having been “heavily in the community” has had an effect on the process of opening a second business, said Reyna.

“Just seeing so many people daily and … especially through COVID, watching ourselves, how we had to adapt, and then watching all our students and families of the students have to adapt,” Reyna explained.

“It just made me feel even more strongly to open a wellness studio and offer more health and wellbeing for the mind, body, and spirit.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com