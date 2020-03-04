Millions of books, other items available to rent through library LINK+ program

Follow the link here to know more about LINK+ or call the library at 530-265-7050.

Imagine having access to more than 11 million books, CDs and audiobooks at no cost to yourself.

The Nevada County Community Library wants people to know — they do.

As of Feb. 11, people can access a plethora of material — reading and otherwise — through a program called LINK+, which connects a consortium of public libraries — including universities from around the state — and allows library cardholders access to items from over 60 institutions. In order to use it, cardholders simply log into the library system online — http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library — click on “catalogue” and then select “LINK+” in the bottom left corner.

Madelyn Helling Library Branch Manager Cindy Pawlowski said the program became popular as soon as it came on line, with the number of item requests through LINK+ increasing exponentially.

“It’s been really popular from day one,” said Pawlowski. “The process is pretty smooth.”

LINK+, which includes some libraries in the state of Nevada, operates similar to other library loans: individuals receive their loaned material in about a week and check it out for 21 days with no opportunity for renewals. The items, distributed by a courier service, are transferred through the Sacramento Public Library. The user would collect the item from a local library, and return it at the same spot, said Pawlowski.

Library cardholders can also use their card in-person at any of the libraries in the consortium.

According to the library, overdue LINK+ items cost $1 per day and replacement costs can reach $115, specifically for items like university textbooks, said Pawlowski. The branch manager noted that individuals can replace expensive materials with copies that are in good condition, which can possibly lower the cost.

Despite the possible cost because of overdue or lost items, Pawlowski said the program greatly expands residents’ opportunities to access the content they want.

“This really opens up our doors in terms of meeting the needs of our community,” she said.

