Miller recognized for years of service

District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller smiles as his colleagues say things about him during his final meeting on the board Tuesday Dec. 13. Miller plans to move to Arkansas at the beginning of the new year.

Photo: Elias Funez

Overcome with emotion, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller was recognized Tuesday by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors as he prepares to vacate his seat and move out of state.

After 33 years of public service, Miller and his wife Roxanne will be moving to Arkansas for what Miller said would be in an effort to “enjoy some peaceful retirement years.”

The Miller’s relocation, he said, has to do with “…affordability. I was born and raised in California but we were looking for a place where we could retire, and California for retirees is real difficult.”

Tuesday’s meeting found the board honoring their exiting colleague with a recount of his many accomplishments as well as his time served representing not only the county, but numerous local agencies.

“Dan has been instrumental in some of the changes we have seen over these years,” said District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve seen a lot of good things happen here and Dan, you’ve been part of a lot of them.”

Dan Miller receives a standing ovation from his fellow board members as well as members of the audience gathered during Tuesday’s Nevada County Board of Supervisor’s meeting Tuesday, Miller’s final.

Photo: Elias Funez

Hoek noted that Miller has served more than three decades in public service, including two terms as District 3 Supervisor. Elected in 2014, representing downtown Grass Valley and surrounding unincorporated communities on Highways 20 and 49, Miller also served as vice chair and chair of the board of supervisors through each term.

“It’s only been two years and it’s been fun, Dan,” said District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “I am really impressed with your service and the things you have contributed to. I’ve learned a lot from you.

“You and I have had alternative viewpoints on many issues and we voted against each other, but when we leave, it leaves at the door. And we continue to work together which is one of the most important (parts of) this board is you drop the partisan politics and support the issues and people.”

Some of Miller’s pet projects while in office included affordable housing, and ensuring common sense public safety measures and enforcement. Miller sought to expand broadband access to all in the community, projects which he won’t be here to see to its completion.

“On behalf of Assemblywoman Megan Dahle and myself we have a resolution,” said Senator Brian Dahle at Tuesday’s meeting. “I just want to thank you for your leadership; eight years that you worked here and all the other things you worked on. On behalf of the state legislature, thank you for your service to Nevada County and we wish you well.”

“It’s been a good ride,” said Miller. “I’ve enjoyed working on councils and commissions and boards and I really feel like I am going out on top.”

While visibly emotional, Miller paid tribute to some public offices with whom he has worked closely.

“The law enforcement people here, and the fire protection people here…no organizations are closer to my heart,” Miller said. “You guys are it. Fire and law enforcement, you’ve got our backs. And you’ve got the public’s back and that’s what it’s all about.

When asked what he would like people to remember of his service, Miller said: “Loyalty to the area, and Nevada County to me is probably the best county in California to live in. You are close to everything. I was able to experience that small town camaraderie. I want people to feel that I was loyal.”

Supervisor Dan Miller gets emotional while talking about his time serving the community during his various roles over the years during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.