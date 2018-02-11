Miller receives endorsements for Nevada County supervisor race

The Committee to Re-Elect Dan Miller announced this week that Miller, a Nevada County supervisor who has filed to run again for his District 3 seat, has secured endorsements from a variety of community members.

According to the release, those who have endorsed Miller include Grass Valley City Council members Jan Arbuckle, Ben Aguilar, Jason Fouyer and Vice Mayor Lisa Swarthout. Past Grass Valley council members Dee Mautino, Gerard Tassone, Linda Stevens, Patti Ingram Spencer, Chauncey Poston, Steve Enos and Yolanda Cookson have also endorsed Miller.

Nevada County Supervisors Ed Scofield and Hank Weston have endorsed Miller, along with John Spencer, a former supervisor, the release states.

Miller has also received endorsement from E. Christina Dabis-Appleby, a former Nevada County treasurer-tax collector and Tom Browning, a former firefighter and battalion chief with the Grass Valley and North San Juan fire departments.

"This level of support is indicative of Dan's untold hours of time, energy and personal resources to the service of the citizens of Grass Valley and Nevada County," the release states. "Dan's experience as a businessman and his relationships with other jurisdictions and other county supervisors distinguish him as a leader for our county. There is no better choice to represent Nevada County's 3rd supervisorial district than Dan Miller."