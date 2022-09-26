Mill Street transformation up for review

A Christy box sits surrounded by fresh asphalt in front of a Mill Street business in downtown Grass Valley this week. Grass Valley City Council will receive updates and provide direction on the Downtown Streetscape Improvement Project during tonight’s regularly scheduled council meeting.

Photo: Elias Funez

Grass Valley City Council plans to review, update, and potentially approve plans for the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project during tonight’s council meeting at Grass Valley City Hall.

Council members will receive an update on the project schedule and review the proposed final design elements and provide direction to staff.

The project involves the transformation of Mill Street (from Neal to West Main Street) and portions of Main Street (from Church Street to Richardson Street) to create a pedestrian friendly, town square atmosphere, allowing restaurants and retail businesses to expand operations into the city right of way.

Last month, construction began on the water line replacement work on Mill Street and is proceeding on schedule. Over the remainder of the year, construction is planned to install bollards at the limits of Mill Street and to construct parklets on Main St, in an effort to eliminate the temporary concrete barriers in place at these locations prior to the winter holiday festivities. The proposed construction schedule for the remainder of the Mill Street work is attached and will be discussed at the meeting.

Additionally, over the past several months, City staff have worked with Sierra Foothills Construction Company and their team to finalize the layout and major design components of the project. As discussed at the initial meeting in April, Staff proposed to return to Council for consideration of key architectural elements before completing the final design and product selections.

During tonight’s meeting, council will review conceptual layout plans, design examples, and product specifications including pictures of the primary design elements currently under construction including: final layout of planters and lighting, tree well grates on Main Street, tree selections, street furniture concepts, stacked rock planters, and cobble stamped concrete.

Grass Valley City Hall is located at 125 East Main Street and regular meetings of the Grass Valley City Council are scheduled for 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday’s of each month.