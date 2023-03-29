The 309 Mill Street parking lot project will be delayed a few months due to changes in the terrain and a study that will need to take place to fulfill the wetland delineation process, according to Tom Last, Community Developer Director for Grass Valley.
The city will hire a biologist who will make recommendations for wetland delineation that will then be passed on to the Army Corp of Engineers, according to Last.
“It’s a waiting game for the next several months during the federal process,” Last said. After the study is completed the decision will be made to mitigate the small amount of wetland on the lot or off of the lot somewhere else,” Last said. “We’ve had to do this before to get adequate results.”
The city will now plan for additional costs to run the study and possibly move the riparian wetland to another location where no development is underway with the same amount of square footage as a mitigation plan.
Originally the environmental determination was a “categorical exemption,” according to official public hearing documents.
A depression in the center of the lot caught the attention of neighbors because of the vegetation growing there, according to Jedidiah Watson, a resident on Mill Street.
A slight depression has developed about half way down the hill to the creek, according to Bob Branstrom, Grass Valley City Councilmember who walked the lot recently. The depression did not appear to be from natural causes but from a past structure.
“Plants have grown on a small area of the lot and water has gathered where an artifact of previous buildings on the space had been,” Branstrom said. “It’s unfortunate that it will cost the city time and money. The process required by California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) will slow it down, but we have to follow their regulations.”
The entire lot is approximately 200 square yards and will accommodate 32 parking spaces, with upper and lower levels and two spaces designated for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Neighbors in the area have mixed feelings about the parking lot project, according to Branstrom.
The parking lot project at 309 Mill Street was once the former site of a historic sawmill which became a brewery, icehouse and most recently an apartment house that caught fire and was demolished in 2009, according to an article published by The Union in May 2021.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.