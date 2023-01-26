Construction workers have been taking advantage of sunny skies and pleasant working conditions along the Mill Street Mall in downtown Grass Valley as part of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project. Construction along Mill Street is being split into two phases from Main Street to Bank (currently underway), and then from Bank Street to Neal Street. Both phases are slated to be completed before the Fourth of July.
Mill Street construction ramps up in Grass Valley
- Photos courtesy Brad Oliver
