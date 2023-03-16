Yuba River flows

The South Yuba River flows under the old Highway 49 bridge Tuesday afternoon when flows were reportedly up to 6,000 cubic feet per second. A lingering flood threat will persist in the Valley through the end of the week before another potential atmospheric river system moves in Monday.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Nevada County’s low snow fields were transformed into soggy landscapes and swift flowing waterways after rounds of rainfall dropped between four and eight inches of rainfall over a six day period.

In Grass Valley, 6.23 inches of rain were recorded in downtown, while 8.13 inches fell on Banner Mountain between Thursday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 14.