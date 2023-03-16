Nevada County’s low snow fields were transformed into soggy landscapes and swift flowing waterways after rounds of rainfall dropped between four and eight inches of rainfall over a six day period.
In Grass Valley, 6.23 inches of rain were recorded in downtown, while 8.13 inches fell on Banner Mountain between Thursday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 14.
Today, forecasts call for mild temperatures in the low 50’s with partly cloudy skies. Little to no breeze will allow for things to dry out.
Increased residual flooding impacts for the entire foothills and the Central Valley are expected today and to last through the weekend. Flood-prone areas such as farm land, small creeks, streams, rivers and low-lying roadways could see increases in water as runoff works downstream through area waterways.
Late Friday, light showers are expected to begin in the foothills and the Central Valley, and continue off and on through Sunday. Grass Valley could expect ½ inch to an inch of rain Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures are expected to be mild in the foothills and the Central Valley on Friday, but in the mountains, some clouds will build for a weak weather system Friday afternoon through Sunday.
Dry and sunny with cold temperatures with highs in the mid 40’s today in the mountains. Friday and Saturday, mountain locations can expect some sunshine and clouds in places like Truckee.
Chances of snow come in late Saturday night in the higher elevations, and by Sunday, temperatures drop a few degrees with more clouds and a 77% chance of snow on Sunday.
Saturday night into Sunday four to six inches of snow is expected over Donner Pass. At Carson Pass, more snow is expected with six to eight inches of snow.
On Monday another storm front is expected to move into the area bringing heavy mountain snow down to 3,500 feet into Tuesday morning.
Donner Pass can expect 36-48 inches of snow on Monday and Tuesday, so watch for chain advisories if you are traveling through the mountains on Highway 80 early in the week.
In the foothills and the Central Valley, folks can expect breezy winds and rain showers on Monday and Tuesday. Grass Valley is forecast to receive another three to four inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday with risks of mudslides, deep ponds of water on roadways and water levels rising on streams and rivers.