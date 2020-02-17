‘Mild and dry’ this week, according to National Weather Service

Outside of wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour in Grass Valley on Monday, the weather will be fairly mild this week, according to National Weather Service of Sacramento Meteorologist Emily Heller.

“Mild and dry is all I’ve been saying,” she said.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s and 60s in Nevada County through Friday, according to Heller.

The lack of precipitation Nevada County has experienced is abnormal for February.

“This is typically one of the months that we will see rain,” said Heller, noting that “it doesn’t really look like there are any big systems on the horizon.”

There’s a slight chance of showers Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night.

Despite not having much precipitation, Heller said it’s too early to be concerned about whether the county is enduring a possible drought.

More rainfall, she said, could come in March.

“The more the better, I’m sure,” she said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.