Mikella Boutique & Consignment opens in Nevada City

When: Holiday Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday. After the holidays, store hours will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The store’s name is meant to honor her uncle, Michael, as well as her daughter, Isabella.

Rebecca Quattrin, who moved seven years ago to Penn Valley from the Bay Area with her husband, opened a new Nevada City shop — Mikella Boutique & Consignment — on Nov. 24.

While enjoying her six acres in Penn Valley, Quattrin admitted that life could sometimes feel isolating. Whenever she got a bit stir crazy, she would head to Nevada City. In doing so, she said she quickly became friends with the local shop owners in town.

Having lived in small towns in Texas and California, the new business owner said life in Nevada City stands apart from the rest.

“We have culture and music and food and festivals,” she said, later adding, “I feel like people kind of gravitate toward one another.”

Previously working in retail and doing digital merchandizing, she decided to open her own small boutique shop, which includes a variety of clothing and local jewelry.

Mikella Boutique & Consignment is meant to be cozy, clean and kid-friendly, she said.

“I want it to be a place of community,” said Quattrin, adding that people can stop by even if they don’t want to purchase anything.

