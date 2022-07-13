Microgrant supports Firewise communities to clear storm debris

Nevada County is still dealing with the impacts of the severe winter storm that struck Dec. 27, 2021.

The storm, which downed hundreds of trees and knocked out power to homes across western Nevada County, has left an overabundance of vegetation in its wake. This abnormally high level of hazardous vegetation makes Nevada County vulnerable to wildfire during this year’s fire season, county officials said.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a $100,000 grant from the League of California Community Foundations’ Disaster Relief, Recovery and Resilience Funds from the Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation.

The Micro-Grant program will make 26 grants of $3,600 each available to Firewise communities for projects that increase defensible space around homes, remove hazardous vegetation from private lands, or clear evacuation routes on private roadways this summer, county officials said. The program will be administered by the Sierra Business Council and funds will be made available only to recognized Firewise communities.

“We have 68 recognized Firewise communities in Nevada County,” said Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan. “Organizing a Firewise community is an involved process and these groups have shown their commitment to making their communities safe. They are the perfect partners to address the hazardous vegetation in our neighborhoods.”

Becoming a CalFire-approved, National Fire Protection Association-recognized Firewise community requires communities to coordinate with the Nevada County Fire Safe Council to obtain a risk assessment every five years, maintain a three-year community action plan, invest annually in Firewise projects, and have their application documents reviewed and approved by CalFire, officials said.

“This is a great opportunity for our members to lead the work in their own backyards,” said Scott Beesley, president of the Coalition of Firewise Communities. “Our local Firewise communities are uniquely qualified to assess the needs and put these dollars to work for the safety of their neighborhoods.”

The program is the first of its kind in Nevada County.

“This program will strengthen the bond between the County of Nevada and local Firewise communities as they organize to address the threat of wildfire and prepare for the future,” said Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach. “We need an all-hands approach to meet the challenges posed by extreme weather. This a great example of the type of public-private partnership that will get the work done.”

Applications for the Storm Debris Response Micro-Grant Program will open Monday, July 18, and close Monday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m.. For more information, visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org/FirewiseGrants.

Source: Nevada County