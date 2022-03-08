Michael Pocock murder trial begins

Michael Pocock shot and killed David Dominguez and Rabecca Mershon “in cold blood,” the prosecutor said.

The victims were a transient couple. They lived in an adjacent building’s unfinished basement in the 500 block of Glenwood Road at the time of their deaths, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said Tuesday.

Wilson said in his opening statements in Nevada County Superior Court that it’s unclear why Pocock decided to take the lives of the couple, but “perhaps it was a self-entitled sense that trespassing alone would deserve a death sentence, one that he would hand down alone.”

Pocock, 38, faces murder charges in the May 20, 2019, deaths of Dominguez, 39, of Loomis, and Mershon, 25, of Grass Valley. Pocock has pleaded not guilty by reason of self-defense.

Pocock admitted culpability in his statement to the Grass Valley Police Department, Wilson said.

When officers asked him about the immediate threat posed to him, his response was “I’m actually more afraid of their friends,” Wilson said.

“The shootings of Rabecca and David were the result of the defendant’s anger, or at least in part,” Wilson said.

Wilson said Pocock’s anger at the perceived degradation of his local community began “well before” the couple’s first interaction with him the day before the situation became fatal.

“What the evidence will show is when (Pocock) leaves that basement May 19, if he’s concerned about anything, it’s his personal property — not his personal safety,“ Wilson said, adding ”and that’s based on his actions.“

Wilson noted that Pocock told officers he opened his window to make sure no one “messed with” his truck before going to bed that night.

Wilson said the victims were unarmed at the time of their deaths. Dominguez was shot three times — twice in the side of head and once in the neck. Mershon was shot six times — once in left chest, left arm and left hand, once in the back and twice in the back of the head.

The prosecution and defense say the defendant planted a 9 mm semiautomatic gun he used to kill the couple on the body of Dominguez after dialing 911.

DEFENSE

Pocock’s defense highlighted the quick sequence of events and poor visibility in the evening hour.

Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis said her client was concerned by how rude the couple had been to him the night before, adding Dominguez had pulled a knife on him.

When Pocock told his landlord what happened, and how he shot “in self-defense,” Zuromskis said Scott Ingram, who testified Tuesday, told her client ‘there have better been on a gun on them.“

Then, Pocock panicked, Zuromskis said.

“He does something stupid,” Zuromskis said. “He places the revolver he has on his person and places it on Mr. Dominguez. Mr. Ingram’s comment put an idea into his head — a dumb idea.”

Zuromskis said her client lied at first to responding authorities about Dominguez being armed, but eventually the truth emerged.

“’Be honest, Mike, you dropped that gun, didn’t you?’ — he immediately admits he did,” Zuromskis said. “Then he holds nothing back (…) he explains what happened — what happened in fear.”

The trial is set to continue today. Superior Court Judge Robert Tice-Raskin is presiding.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com