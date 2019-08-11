Michael Franti and Spearhead coming to Veterans Memorial Auditorium; tickets on sale now

Michael Franti and Spearhead will come to Grass Valley on Oct. 15 for a concert at Veterans Memorial Auditorium as part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series.

The concert is one stop in a U.S. tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album “Stay Human Vol. II.” Tickets are available now at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org.

The writing on “Stay Human Vol. II” — which is co-produced by Franti alongside Ben Simonetti (Zac Brown Band, Shemekia Copeland, Blake Shelton), Niko Moon (Zac Brown Band), Kevin Bard (Fitz & The Tantrums) and others — was heavily influenced by Franti’s work on his new award-winning self-directed documentary, “Stay Human.”

Franti explains: “I’ve traveled the globe making music and throughout the years I’ve always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place. Struggling with the challenges of the world, I began filming my new documentary, ‘Stay Human,’ telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and stay human.”

The venue — the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 255 S. Auburn St. — is historic. General admission seating is available on the floor on a first come, first serve basis with the majority of seating available in the bleachers. The auditorium has been retrofitted with new seating in the bleachers.