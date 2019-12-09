Mexican restaurant opens on Mill Street in Grass Valley

When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sunday

The restaurant’s name roughly translates to “my little place” or “my sweet home.”

Karime Pita, the owner, bought Mi Terrunito in April. It sits in the same location as Paco’s Tacos — 550 Mill St., Grass Valley — which it replaced.

According to Pita and her brother, Oscar Leon, the building needed upgrading, and due to new ordinances, it took a few months to get off the ground.

Pita, Leon and their parents officially opened their “sweet home” on the Fourth of July.

Originally an accountant, Leon said their mother, Rosa Herrera, opened a restaurant when the kids and her lived in Michoacán, Mexico. Today, Herrera is the main cook, and foundational to Mi Terrunito.

“My mom is the heart and soul of our restaurant,” said Leon, adding that his father and sister play important roles, too.

The food is more Tex-Mex than traditionally Mexican, said Leon, though the family offers authentic Mexican dishes.

In addition to their tacos and burritos, their menu offers tostadas, sope and taquitos.

Additionally, the meat is made “al pastor,” a particular style for making and cooking meat.

“We didn’t Americanize that one,” said Leon. “We made it just as spicy as you get it in Mexico.”

The restaurant also offers “Mi Terrunito style” dishes, which include breaded chicken or breaded steak with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, shredded cheese and salsa.

Mi Terrunito was set back a bit by the PG&E power outages over the previous months, said Leon. The family used dry ice among other methods to save much of their product, particularly the meat.

Still, “a lot of things had to be thrown away,” said Leon.

With two employees, Mi Terrunito is looking to expand their business and hire more staff.

