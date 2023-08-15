Online palliative-care coaching company, Mettle Health, is partnering with local hospice care provider Hospice of the Foothills to hold their first annual convening on August 17, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City, CA.
Palliative care and the industry around aging, illness, dying, and caregiving is siloed. To be ill and to die is human, but the conversation around these experiences remains “medical” in nature; eschewing the arts, design, and philosophy where they are needed most. The Mettle Convening brings these disparate areas of study together, exploring the full breadth of the palliative care conversation. The event is meant for everyone who will be touched by the subject of illness, death, and grief. Patients, caregivers, clinicians, as well as community members interested in the topic are welcome to attend. The more we can get these groups together, the more we can communicate and collaborate across divides, the more we can cultivate understanding and shine a spotlight on what we share as humans navigating these periods together.