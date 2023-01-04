This is the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. The National Weather Service is forecasting an intense winter storm that will likely bring damaging winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and flooding beginning today (Wednesday the 4th) thru Thursday evening. This storm will be followed by another system this weekend. Be prepared for intense rain, local area flooding, winds up to 70 mph that may drive trees into power lines and across roads. Please plan for wide area power outages and interruptions to communication systems.

Recommendations:

Paul Cummings

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager

530-265-1515