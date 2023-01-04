This is the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. The National Weather Service is forecasting an intense winter storm that will likely bring damaging winds, heavy rain, mountain snow and flooding beginning today (Wednesday the 4th) thru Thursday evening. This storm will be followed by another system this weekend. Be prepared for intense rain, local area flooding, winds up to 70 mph that may drive trees into power lines and across roads. Please plan for wide area power outages and interruptions to communication systems.
Fuel up your personal vehicle and make sure you have fuel for your generator
Stay tuned to trusted news sources (OES, KNCO, KVMR, Yubanet, National Weather Service, The Union, Moonshine Ink, KTKE, Sierra Sun)
Make sure you have enough groceries for 72 hours
Ensure you have a secondary way to heat your home
Charge your cell phone, tablet, laptop, etc.
Call 211 not 911 for non-emergencies
Avoid flooded roads, and never try to drive across a flooded road
Be aware of flooding concerns along waterways and low lying areas.
Avoid the River Fire burn scar as there is a potential for debris flow in this area
Secure household items that may blow away in high winds
Use sandbags to mitigate flooding on your property. The county of Nevada has no cost sandbags at four sites listed here: Sand & Sandbags Available | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov)
Report sewer overflows, spills, or flashing lights at wastewater facilities by calling 530-265-1555 to help us prevent or address spills. Do not open sewer cleanouts or break pipes to drain stormwater.
Follow the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services on Facebook and look for updates here: Ready Nevada County Dashboard (arcgis.com)
Paul Cummings
Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Program Manager
530-265-1515