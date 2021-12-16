Message about TikTok rumors from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

From a press release:

Dear Nevada County Students, Families, and Educators –

The local education agencies of Nevada County are aware of warnings being posted on the social media outlet TikTok about alleged nationwide school shootings scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. This is yet another example of irresponsible and dangerous social media posts that have surfaced in the past six months. This latest post is circulating nationwide via various social and public media outlets.

We want to assure you that there are NO CREDIBLE THREATS directed toward any Nevada County schools or education related programs. All county school administrators work closely with local law enforcement agencies to quickly respond to and investigate any potential threat that may impact our students, staff, and schools.

The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority. Although we have no evidence of any potential threat directed to county education programs and schools as a result of this TikTok posting, we are issuing this advisory out of an abundance of caution. Please take this opportunity to speak to your students about the appropriate and mindful use of social media and not sharing information that is untrue or creates undo fear. Most importantly, should any student, parent/guardian, staff or community member see or hear of anything suspicious or threatening, please promptly report that information to any school site/program administrator or staff member.





Sincerely,

Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

Jonathan Molnar, Bitney Prep High School

Katie Kohler, Chicago Park Elementary School

Carolyn Cramer, Clear Creek Elementary School

Peter Sagebiel, Forest Charter School

Andrew Withers, Grass Valley School District

Monica Daugherty, Nevada City School District

Holly Pettitt, Nevada City School of the Arts

Brett W. McFadden, Nevada Joint Union High School District

Melissa Conley, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District

Rusty Clark, Pleasant Ridge Union School District

Erica Crane, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Melissa Madigan, Twin Ridges Elementary School District

Jennifer Dearduff, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter

Andy Parsons, Union Hill School District

Michael Martin, Yuba River Charter