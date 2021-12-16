Message about TikTok rumors from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
From a press release:
Dear Nevada County Students, Families, and Educators –
The local education agencies of Nevada County are aware of warnings being posted on the social media outlet TikTok about alleged nationwide school shootings scheduled to take place on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. This is yet another example of irresponsible and dangerous social media posts that have surfaced in the past six months. This latest post is circulating nationwide via various social and public media outlets.
We want to assure you that there are NO CREDIBLE THREATS directed toward any Nevada County schools or education related programs. All county school administrators work closely with local law enforcement agencies to quickly respond to and investigate any potential threat that may impact our students, staff, and schools.
The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority. Although we have no evidence of any potential threat directed to county education programs and schools as a result of this TikTok posting, we are issuing this advisory out of an abundance of caution. Please take this opportunity to speak to your students about the appropriate and mindful use of social media and not sharing information that is untrue or creates undo fear. Most importantly, should any student, parent/guardian, staff or community member see or hear of anything suspicious or threatening, please promptly report that information to any school site/program administrator or staff member.
Sincerely,
Scott W. Lay, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Jonathan Molnar, Bitney Prep High School
Katie Kohler, Chicago Park Elementary School
Carolyn Cramer, Clear Creek Elementary School
Peter Sagebiel, Forest Charter School
Andrew Withers, Grass Valley School District
Monica Daugherty, Nevada City School District
Holly Pettitt, Nevada City School of the Arts
Brett W. McFadden, Nevada Joint Union High School District
Melissa Conley, Penn Valley Union Elementary School District
Rusty Clark, Pleasant Ridge Union School District
Erica Crane, Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
Melissa Madigan, Twin Ridges Elementary School District
Jennifer Dearduff, Twin Ridges Home Study Charter
Andy Parsons, Union Hill School District
Michael Martin, Yuba River Charter
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Message about TikTok rumors from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
From a press release: