Staff Writer
The impact of the winter storms on the Mill Street Project timeline was not on the agenda for the Grass Valley City council meeting on Wednesday night, but it came up during public comments.
Several merchants expressed concerns that the fencing, noise and dust from the redevelopment of Mill Street in the heart of historic downtown Grass Valley is hurting their businesses, especially the ones that depend on retail sales leading up to Easter and Mother’s Day.
“Our numbers are below the COVID times… retailers are going to fail…We can’t give up on Mother’s Day.” Penny Short, owner of Tess’ Kitchen at 115 Mill St. said to council members.
Merchants were complaining about parking during the construction, according to Paula Newman, owner of the Lazy Dog Chocolateria at 111 Mill St. who suggested that the employees at city hall give up their parking spots for a few months and walk to their offices so that the 21 parking spots would be available for customers.
“We are so excited to reap the rewards of the redesign… we want to be strong on Mill Street… We don’t want [our businesses] to go under,” Christine Larkin, Owner of Cake Bakery & Cafe at 131 Mill St. said.
The entire transformation from a vehicular street to pedestrian plaza is approximately 320 feet according to Catharine Dykes, Senior Civil Engineer for Grass Valley.
“The concrete has been delayed because of the snow and the rain. [The first half] was originally supposed to begin in the beginning of January and completed at the end of February between Main and Bank Street,” Dykes said.
The block between Main and Bank Street was supposed to be completed by February 27 then the snow hit, holding everything up, and then the rain came, according to Dykes.
“According to the contractor, they are planning to tie all of the rebar for the first block before Saturday, and then the rain is supposed to roll back in,” Dykes said. “After the rain goes away, they will come in and start pouring for the stamped concrete.”
Several merchants along Mill Street are supportive of the efforts the City of Grass Valley is making to take down the fences and complete the lighting, seating, and landscaping.
“They have been working hard, harder than I expected,” Richard Charnley, owner of Empire Shoes at 112 Mill St. said.
One shop owner, who asked not to be identified, said that the recent slump in retail sales has mainly been due to the weather. She explained that many people had to throw out food, or pay for extra costs such as fuel for generators, extension cords, or other equipment. They don’t feel in the mood to shop.
The Grass Valley Downtown Association has been sending out a newsletter each Monday in an effort to update merchants on progress and possible changes.
Following Wednesday’s council meeting and subsequent concerns, a group of downtown merchants met with city engineers and construction workers for the project.
“We met with the merchants and asked them if they were okay with the second phase going up. We agreed to add the mid-block crossings in the fencing so it wasn’t just at Main Street, Bank Street and Neil Street,” Dykes said.
Once they are able to start pouring, the concrete will be done in approximately 10-15 days, according to contractors.
Because the concrete will be stamped and stained, the process has to happen in two steps.
“The stamped concrete is poured and it has to cure for 28 days and then there will be somebody coming in to stain it. But that will be done without the fences,” Dykes said.
Planting trees, installing lighting, even staining the concrete is work that can be done after the fences come down, according to Dykes. There will be caution tape or barricades at small sections at a time.
“They guy who is doing the rocks and the planter is on schedule. Everybody is on schedule and ahead of the game, except for this one person. He’s a local guy and he should understand how important it is for us.” Karen Liam, owner of Lola and Jack gift shop at 131 Mill St. said. “We can recoup some of our losses if the street was going to be open so we could operate properly for Easter and Mother’s day…It’s the few weeks leading up to Easter.”
Liam said she understands that the city is trying to do its best, but coming from Britain, she says they don’t stop working because it rains, snow maybe, but not rain.
Additional news from the city council meeting
- That Council authorized the City Manager to enter into emergency contracts without advertising for bids and ratifying emergency contract execution relating to recovery from the February 2023 winter storms.
- The Fourth of July fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at a gravel lot across from 291 Dorsey Dr. in Grass Valley. A final payment to Pyro Spectaculars North was approved for a total of $21,500 according to the agreement made with the City of Grass Valley.
- A Memo of Understanding (MOU) side letter for recruitment incentives for acquiring a lateral police officer to fill the vacant position.
- Tim Kiser, City Manager introduced Millie, a new service dog donated by 4 Paws 2 Freedom, a non-profit organization whose mission is to improve the lives of Veterans and First Responders through the use of highly trained dogs.
- Council members accepted the Final Report on the 2017 Gold Country Coalition Brownfield Grant. The intent was to obtain funds to complete assessment work on properties that may have been impacted by hazardous substances and petroleum products. The area of assessment primarily included mine-scarred lands that were vacant or constrained for development. Overall, the grant funded various levels of site assessments and cleanup plans on 12 properties. As a result, five of the Brownfield locations were cleared for some form of redevelopment and reuse and five cleanup plans were approved, according to Tom Last, Community Developer for Grass Valley.
- The Mid-Year Budget Review was presented by Andy Heath, Administrative Services Director for the City of Grass Valley. It was designed to provide a tool for understanding the City’s financial condition during the first part of the fiscal year, projecting the financial condition through the end of the fiscal year, and revising the budget to bring the adopted budget in line with expectations based on previously approved budget amendments and current economic conditions. It was anticipated that the City would need to adjust originally budgeted General Fund revenues upward by $365,508 and General Fund expenditures upward by $1,039,004.
- As of February 28, 2023 Governor Newsom has proclaimed that California’s current COVID-19 state of emergency will end. The City of Grass Valley will mirror the State of California’s Declaration and end the COVID-19 Emergency as well on March 15, 2023. This resolution will take effect retro to March 1, 2023.