Staff Writer
Businesses and vendors in Nevada City will have an added opportunity to apply for a $2,000 fee waiver to be used for licensing or other fees after the Nevada City Council approved this week an increase in the Business Development and Sustainability Fee Waiver Program (Waiver Program).
The program was initially capped at $40,000 in October 2022 and city staff initially sought to increase that to $60,000, according to the city. During the meeting however, Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson presented the Waiver Program’s cap at $100,000.
“We’re actually asking to increase it to $100,000. … Let me explain before you fall over with sticker shock,” Grayson said to the council. “The Waiver Program was originally designed for businesses who needed parklet fees for outdoor dining but parklets are no longer allowed. So, what we are finding is that the majority of people who are applying are using it for business licenses.”
Some businesses are not in the city or they are vendors, so they couldn’t use the waiver for parklets and could only use the waiver for licenses, according to Grayson.
“This is not money coming out of the city’s coffers. This is unrealized revenues, and add to the fact that as these business licenses are coming in from vendors who historically have not gotten business licenses, that is money we would not have seen anyway. We won’t now, but we will capture them sometime in the future,” Grayson said.
According to the program, businesses with a current license could receive a $2,000 fee waiver. Businesses new to Nevada City are eligible to waive a payment for a business license fee for one year and waive Seaman’s Lodge rental fees and special event fees. The program began in 2022 and will end June 30.
Grayson confirmed that if businesses have not exercised the option by June 30, they will no longer receive the credit. Any business that would like to use the waiver for Victorian Christmas, for example, could file it now or before June 30 for December use. Farmers market vendors will be notified of the timeline as well.
The Waiver Program was intended to assist Nevada City businesses as they “emerge from impacts of COVID-19 and seek to sustain and expand business as well as to incentivize new businesses within Nevada City,” according to a description of the issue provided by Grayson.
As of Jan. 19, the City has approved 43 business applicants and issued $39,250 of fee credits with $2,214 having been used by businesses to date.
City engineers honored
Bryan McAlister and Bill Falconi were praised and recognized by the council for their work in 2022 on the Commercial St. Improvement Project and awarded with the Engineers Association of Nevada County Project of the Year.
“We feel fortunate to have had input from merchants, residents, visitors and local engineers to make it a better project. All that collaboration paid off,” McAlister said.
In 2016, McAlister was also recognized for his work on the Inn Town Campground in Nevada City.
Nevada City Vice Mayor Daniela Fernández read a resolution pertaining to the recent mass shootings in Los Angeles and Half Moon Bay, specifically mentioning that the tragic events included “minority community members.” Fernández stressed that Nevada City is an “inclusive” community where we “respect the dignity and worth” of each individual.
“It is time for this sort of thing to stop,” Councilmember Lou Ceci said.
“It’s insanity. … The rapid taking of life must stop,” Councilmember Gary Petersen said
“I encourage people to say something to the governor to curb access to weapons. What’s the number? How many must die? Every other country’s figured this out,” Councilmember Adam Kline said.