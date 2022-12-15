Mercado Festivo takes place Saturday

El Barrio Mexican Market in Grass Valley will host Mercado Festivo this Saturday in their parking lot featuring local artists and their creations.

Saturday, Grass Valley’s El Barrio Mexican Market will host Mercado Festivo, a local arts market that will offer locally made crafts and food.

“It’s all local artists,” co-organizer Amanda Ashley said, “and has nothing to do with Mexican art. There is going to be vendors as part of the vendor pop-up area—vintage, jewelry, prints, clothing, metal art, knives; it’s gonna be a good range. We try and keep it really good for a one-stop shop.”

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot of El Barrio, who will be vending their variety of Mexican noshes like burritos and tamales.

Ashley is careful to alert potential attendees that there will be no parking available in the El Barrio lot as the mercado will be held in the lot. Patrons are encouraged to park in public lots or on side streets.

“It’s about supporting local artists in the community and getting unique, handmade gifts,” Ashley said. “And having the ability to have a gift that is not from Amazon and support local.”

El Barrio Mexican Market is at 309 Neal Street in Grass Valley.