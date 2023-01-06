Mental Health Peers invites all to an inspirational meeting at the Madelyn Helling Library on Jan. 6 from 3 — 6:00 p.m. to set new goals for the upcoming year. This is a rejuvenation of a peer movement that is seeking ideas on how to improve the lives of people in the community.
“We have met our goals, and now after coming through the COVID-19 years, we need to set new ones,” Barbara Lindsay-Burns, leader of the meeting said. “We are exploring where people are and what their needs are.”
The Mental Health Peers, organized in part by Lindsay-Burns and Guy Kerr have been inspiring progress in the Grass Valley area for over 20 years,” according to Lindsay-Burns who says they were a part of the founding of the SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center.
