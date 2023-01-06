Staff Writer

Mental Health Peers invites all to an inspirational meeting at the Madelyn Helling Library on Jan. 6 from 3 — 6:00 p.m. to set new goals for the upcoming year. This is a rejuvenation of a peer movement that is seeking ideas on how to improve the lives of people in the community.

