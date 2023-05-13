Staff Writer
Major league baseball player, Drew Robinson, shared his story about his personal mental health experiences as part of a mental health and suicide prevention assembly at three high schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) on Friday, accompanied by his furry friend, Ellie.
Robinson and Dr. Shana Alexander, a sports psychologist, spoke to students at Nevada Union, Bear River and Silver Springs High Schools about why the Giants organization values mental health education, particularly after Robinson’s own attempt to end his life on April 16, 2020, according to Alexander.
“We decided to hire Drew Robinson as a mental health advocate when he was ready to retire,” Alexander said. “We thought he would be a great bridge because the guys just heard him differently… He’s a peer. He lived it.”
When the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic, the isolation and confinement sent Robinson spiraling into depression and it was then he tried to take his own life, according to Alexander.
“I tried to end my life and fortunately I was able to survive,” Robinson said. “I was so caught up in trying to be a certain way…even though I was achieving success.”
Learning skills such as cognitive behavioral therapy where a person uses a therapy called “self talk” as well as journaling have helped Robinson keep negative or obsessive thoughts in check and a clear focus on the positive aspects of life.
“People would rather hear from you, than hear about you,” Robinson said.
Students in the Nevada Union High School Ali gymnasium listened closely to the common concerns the athletes share such as anxiety, coping with injury, depression, relationship concerns, substance abuse and grief or loss, according to Alexander.
The head coach of the Giants, Gabe Kapler, encourages players to utilize the mental health services provided by Alexander and her colleague Emily Payette, the team’s minor league mental health coordinator.
“The reality is that mental health doesn’t discriminate,” Alexander said, referring to Robinson’s experience. “It doesn’t matter how much money you have… nobody saw this coming…it really shook this organization…he shouldn’t be here but he is.”
Taking a holistic approach to high performing athletes means assessing mental health alongside physical health.
“We always approach our players as people first,” Alexander said. “They’re human just like everyone else.”
Robinson proudly wore a T-shirt that said, “Strength isn’t always physical,” and he encouraged students to seek help when experiencing symptoms of depression.
“Helping others to understand the issue and removing the stigma surrounding mental health is important,” Mike Bratton, one of the event’s sponsors said.
Students were encouraged to seek help from a family member, counselor or trusted adult when experiencing symptoms.
Advice was given by Alexander about having conversations with those close to us if you notice that the person is struggling.
“If you are noticing somebody struggling, I want you to feel okay about asking, ‘Are you doing okay? I’ve noticed something’s changed. I want to be here to support you.’” Alexander said. “You want to do it in a nonjudgemental way, help normalize it…Maybe you can even say, ‘I’ve struggled at times.’”
Students were reminded that it’s crucial to receive help, and that a person deserves that help, because there are treatments and paths to feeling better, according to Alexander.
If a person is having thoughts about planning to end their life or not wanting to be around, it is crucial that they receive help, according to Alexander.
“There is hope. You are all so young. You have so much life to live,” Alexander said. “We don’t ever want any of you to have these sorts of thoughts, and if you are having those thoughts, speak up.”
Sponsorship and outreach
Part of the Giants community outreach includes a therapy dog program that educates the public about the benefits of dogs regarding mental and physical health.
According to one study after only 10 minutes of interaction with a dog a reduction in anxiety and sadness is found. Another study found dog interactions can positively influence blood pressure, heart rate, beta-endorphins, dopamine and cortisol concentrations, according to Alexander.
Presentations for major and minor league sports teams, schools, community groups and even the San Quentin baseball team have normalized conversations about mental health and suicide prevention.
The assemblies were jointly sponsored by the Mike E. Bratton II Foundation (MEB2) and Chan Family Optometry located at 360 Sierra College Drive, Suite 100 in Grass Valley in partnership with Dr. Shana Alexander and the San Francisco Giants Organization.
Dr. Alexander and Dr. Tiffany Chan met and became friends while attending the University of Davis years ago, according to Tiffany’s father, Dr. Jerry Chan.
The MEB2 Foundation, Inc. was founded in 2006 after Michael Edward Bratton II took his own life at the age of 25. In memory of beloved Michael, the family’s primary focuses are to support local youth activities, A New Day counseling service, suicide and depression awareness and prevention in Nevada County.
The Bratton family founded MEB2 Foundation and Anew Day counseling service that provides professional therapy, group counseling and classes and workshops for free or on a sliding fee scale.
A New Day is located at 117 New Mohawk Road, Suite A in Nevada City and can be reached at (530) 470-9111 or come in Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Resources are available to students who were feeling in need of support or who have further questions. Counselors at all schools in the NJUHSD are available and anyone can call the National Suicide Prevention / Crsis Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or 988 textline.