Memorial Park pools paddling toward grand opening

Two pools will take the place of the existing Memorial Park pool in Grass Valley, once the work is completed.

“We’ve graded out the sites and we’re waiting on plans for the new pools within the next couple of weeks, and hope to have preliminary approval,” said Bjorn Jones, assistant city engineer for Grass Valley. “The old pool is completely gone. We’re finalizing the design for the new pool before we start excavation for that.”

The competition pool will have eight lanes 25-meters long for racing. It will have a 2 meter depth to allow for racing. There will be no diving board or platform, only starter blocks.

The activity pool has a zero depth entrance at its fan-shaped border that curves to a rectangular arm with a 3 1/2-foot depth. It will be kept at a slightly warmer temperature. This pool will provide children’s features that can include splashers, fountains or similar accessories, and will be about 15 meters in width.

The competition pool is intended to be heated in cooler months and remain open through the winter season. The activity pool could be closed for the winter, though that depends on demand. Pools will be accessible for all residents of Nevada County.





The rehabilitation of Memorial Park is scheduled to be completed by June 2022, though the pools are anticipated to be ready months before that. Nevada City still has an available pool that has been popular with county residents during the extreme heat over recent weeks, Jones said.

Other amenities include a new building constructed last year for men and women’s locker rooms, showers and restrooms. In addition, there will be a multipurpose room with a patio that will be available for rent for business presentations or parties.

The park rehab, a $4.8 million project, is funded in part by a Community Development Block Grant. It’s a program providing an annual grant on a formula basis to states, cities, and counties by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to enhance living environments by offering expanded economic opportunities.

“This will accommodate more people and more concurrent activities,” City Manager Tim Kiser said last month. “There might be lap swimming going on in one pool and aerobics in another.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com