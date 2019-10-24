Memorial Park in Grass Valley to get new showers, multipurpose room with Measure E funds

Memorial Park pool-goers can dive in to new lockers, showers, restrooms and a multi-purpose room before the start of next summer.

The Grass Valley City Council voted Tuesday to allow the use of $900,000 in Measure E funds, the half-cent sales tax approved last year, to buy a prefabricated pool facility building as part of a national purchasing cooperative.

The funds originally were slated for additional parking at Memorial and Condon parks, but city staff noted that upgrading the pool facilities was a priority for community members in the city’s strategic plan and decided to hold off the parking upgrades until next fiscal year.

Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said that while residents loved the pool, they found the bathrooms and showers objectionable, requiring constant maintenance.

“They’re very maintenance-intensive,” Kiser said. “They’re not properly ventilated enough for the amount of heat and the showers and that kind of stuff.”

The new pool building will be installed behind the current one and the old facility will be demolished, leaving room for future expansion of the pool if necessary. The city originally tried to pay for these upgrades through a community development block grant, but will now try to use that process to secure funding to make the pool larger in the future.

The cost for the actual facility is $797,852, with the remaining $102,148 going toward prepping the site, demolition and contingency.

The improvements are anticipated to be completed before June 1.

“If we can do anything to improve the pool and make the pool more usable throughout the year for seniors and young people in the community, I think that’s money well spent,” Grass Valley Council member Howard Levine said. “Water exercise is really important because you can’t fall down in the pool — that’s what my neurosurgeon says.”

