Memorial for former Grass Valley Police Officer Cameron Landon set for Thursday

You can mail a check to the Roseville Police Officers Association, Officer Cameron Landon Memorial, P.O. Box 194, Roseville, CA 95678. Make all checks payable to: Memorial Account for Officer Cameron Landon. Or donate via Paypal at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=OmqH12AIXc4KigkYdUhZMPRI2wNWZ3zvvFjFBcnG-AvtX8zGXsYyMx-hg-jElrIbNN8C7G&country.x=US&locale.x=&Z3JncnB0= .

You can physically go into any Bank of Commerce and make a donation. The local branch, Sacramento Bank of Commerce is located at 1504 Eureka Road #100 Roseville, CA 95661. You can make a cash or check donation by using account No. 2145561.

The news that Cameron Landon’s widow, Angela, is expecting their third child galvanized Placer County Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Cervantes to start a GoFundMe.

Cervantes’ online fundraiser is in addition to a memorial bank account set up by the Roseville Police Officer’s Association to help Landon’s family cope in the wake of his sudden death.

The 36-year-old Nevada County native and former Grass Valley Police Department officer died in his sleep on July 16. He is survived by Angela, 4-year-old Wyatt, 2-year-old Weston, and the baby on the way.

“We just want to help the family heal, and support them as much as we can,” Cervantes said Tuesday. The GoFundMe started by Cervantes has raised more than $2,700 in just one day.

Landon was born in Grass Valley, graduated from Nevada Union High School in 2001, attended Santa Barbara City College and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Phoenix. He served in the Marine Corps from 2005 to 2009, completing a tour in Iraq. Landon started his law enforcement career as a correctional officer with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, then joined the Grass Valley Police Department in 2013. In 2015 he moved to Roseville, where he served as a police officer and a member of the SWAT team.

“I met Cameron about seven years ago,” Cervantes recalled, during a ride-along with fellow Grass Valley police officer and longtime friend Russell Johnson.

After Landon transferred to Roseville, Cervantes was stationed in Granite Bay and the two often crossed paths.

“He was just a genuine, nice guy,” Cervantes said. “He was a gentle giant. He’d been a Marine, he was deployed to Iraq, he was on the SWAT team, but he was the nicest guy, very family-focused. He was always very calm, very nice, but he could handle business.”

No information was available as to how much has been raised through the Roseville Police Department.

“Fundraising efforts still in place,” said Public Information Officer Rob Baquera. “We’re still encouraging people to contribute to help with funeral expenses. We continue to keep the family in our thoughts, and are working to do everything we can to help them in their time of need.”

A memorial for Landon will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bayside Church Adventure, 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville.

