Memorial Day remembrances set for Monday in Grass Valley, Nevada City

know & go 9 a.m.: Ceremony at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City 9:20 a.m.: Pioneer Park, bicycle tour starts 11 a.m.: Ceremony at Memorial Park, 350 Race St., Grass Valley Noon: Lunch at Memorial Park 1 p.m.: Walking and bus tours of plaques at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley

The plaques sit across Grass Valley and Nevada City, bearing a name, the date that person was born and the day they died.

They’re found at underpasses and overpasses in the cities — remembrances placed in honor of those who fought and died for their country.

“Each hero is a veteran,” said Haidee Reyes, volunteer and co-coordinator of the Local Heroes’ Walking Tours. “They were killed in war.”

People can learn more about these fallen heroes, as well as attend a handful of other events, this Memorial Day.

The commemorations begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Pioneer Park, 421 Nimrod St., Nevada City. The ceremony lasts about 15 to 20 minutes, and will feature veterans Jeff Tynan and Paul Matson, the latter a former Nevada City mayor, as speakers, said Will Buck, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

“There’s nothing more fitting than honoring those who aren’t here,” Buck said.

A bicycle tour of the plaques begins at 9:20 a.m. at Pioneer Park, Reyes said. The bike tour will visit all Nevada City and downtown Grass Valley plaques, but not every plaque in the community.

A second, hour-long ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, 350 Race St., Grass Valley. The keynote speaker will be Brian Comte, retired Army master sergeant. A roll call of fallen service members and three-volley salute will follow.

“Memorial Day is a great chance for the general public to get a bigger picture of what our way of life really costs,” said Buck, master of ceremonies.

A free lunch at Memorial Park will follow the ceremony. Donations are accepted.

The Local Heroes’ Walking Tours begin at 1 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley.

“Somebody will lead them and we will have a bus tour,” Reyes said. “The bus tour will hit all the stops.”

There are two different walking tours that visit different plaques. Neither walking tour visits every plaque.

“I think it’s important because I want them to be remembered,” Reyes said. “Where better to start than my own backyard?”

Reyes is searching for docents to stand at plaques and talk about the person they commemorate. Anyone interested in helping should contact her at 530-913-7819.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.